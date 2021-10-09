Incent (INCNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $421.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $421.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,935.21 or 1.00480835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.68 or 0.06446919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

