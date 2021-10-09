Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

