Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.12

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.12 and traded as low as C$27.31. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.40, with a volume of 1,450 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.14.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.28 million. Analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.