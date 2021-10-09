ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

