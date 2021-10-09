Insider Buying: Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) Insider Purchases 190,976 Shares of Stock

Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) insider Peter Cook acquired 190,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$37,240.32 ($26,600.23).

Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Peter Cook 3,377,783 shares of Castile Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Castile Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration and development in the Northern Territory, Australia. The company focuses on exploring for copper-gold and associated other base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Rover project; and the Warumpi project located in the Northern Territory.

