Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $485,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.00 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

