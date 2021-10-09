Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $485,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE BOH opened at $83.00 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.