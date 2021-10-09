Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $101,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.