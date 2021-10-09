Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells 119,923 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79.

CPNG opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 62.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788,858 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

