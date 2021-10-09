Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.48 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

