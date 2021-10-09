Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $359,520.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kforce stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.