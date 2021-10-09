Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $65.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.