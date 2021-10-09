Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,235,105.44 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $15,245,175.86.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 271.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.