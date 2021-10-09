Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 849,522 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.