Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP stock traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 165,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,161. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

