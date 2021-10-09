Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley Sells 10,000 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after purchasing an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

