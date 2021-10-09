Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley Sells 10,000 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
