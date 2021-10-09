International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

