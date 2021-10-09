Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Interplay Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp. engages in the publication, distribution, and licensing of entertainment software for core gamers and mass market. The company was founded by Brian Fargo in 1983 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

