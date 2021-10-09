Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Interplay Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
About Interplay Entertainment
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Interplay Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interplay Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.