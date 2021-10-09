Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.47. Approximately 8,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 37,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

