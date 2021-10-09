Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $361.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,810,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,063. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

