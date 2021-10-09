Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $513,000.

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.689 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

