Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 837% compared to the average daily volume of 2,458 call options.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE RDW opened at $9.48 on Friday. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

