IRISnet Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $128.12 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,041,721,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,062,893 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

