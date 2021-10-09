ironSource (NYSE:IS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

