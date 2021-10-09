iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 704,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 323,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

