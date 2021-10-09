iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,027,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,704.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.