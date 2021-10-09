iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,232 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $82.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

