iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.08. 19,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 108,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,160,000.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.