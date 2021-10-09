iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.89

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and traded as low as $27.63. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 665,526 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

