iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $115.77. 585,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,788. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

