iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.08. The company had a trading volume of 565,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $268.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

