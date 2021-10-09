iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Cut by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.58. 70,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,184. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

