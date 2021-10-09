iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.91

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.91 and last traded at $195.66, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,091.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,241 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

