J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $75.69.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

