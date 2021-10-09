JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $71.87

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.87, but opened at $74.84. JD.com shares last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 109,969 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA dropped their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

