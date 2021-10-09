JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $947.13

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 947.13 ($12.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39), with a volume of 1,318,836 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,024.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 948.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

