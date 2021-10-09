Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.40.

XLRN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

