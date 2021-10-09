Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $295.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.89. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a 12-month low of $244.98 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

