Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

