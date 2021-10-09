Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.18.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.63. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.