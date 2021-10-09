Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 6,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

