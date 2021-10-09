Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

