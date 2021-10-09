JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 290,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 421.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 36.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

