John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of JW.B opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

