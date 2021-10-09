Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

