JP Morgan Cazenove Raises KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €85.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective raised by JP Morgan Cazenove from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JP Morgan Cazenove currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

