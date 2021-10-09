JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $57,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.49 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

