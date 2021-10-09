JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,527,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 463,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,752,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,595,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

