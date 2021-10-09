JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 79.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $52,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter.

BBSA opened at $51.43 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

