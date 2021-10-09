JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $54,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

