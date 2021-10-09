JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 252,094 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $62,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,729,000 after buying an additional 508,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

